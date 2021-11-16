Taylor Swift and Blake Lively collaborate on a music video called “I Bet You Think About Me.”

Taylor Swift and her BFF Blake Lively released the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me” on Monday, just hours after a teaser clip of their first collaboration was released.

Swift crashes her ex-wedding, boyfriend’s played by Miles Teller in “War Dogs,” in a music video directed by Lively. Swift played a caterer at the wedding reception who purposefully knocks down the groom figurine on top of the wedding cake. She can also be seen eating the icing before mischievously spoiling the entire dessert. Swift then interacted with some of the attendees before giving a speech and enjoying a glass of wine.