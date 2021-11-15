Taylor Lautner of ‘Twilight’ Shows Off His Engagement Ring With Fiancée Tay Dome [Photos].

Taylor Lautner and his long-time girlfriend Tay Dome recently took their love to the next level by exchanging rings. The star flaunted his engagement ring on Instagram.

The “Twilight” actor and his girlfriend posed outdoors with their engagement rings in two images shared on Sunday. The 29-year-old actor is shown in the first photo carrying a glass of wine and pointing his finger towards Dome’s ring finger.

Dome, on the other hand, smiled as he flashed the ring to the camera lens. Dome wore a black jacket, while Lautner sported a plain black t-shirt with a blue cap.