Taylor Dye, Maddie & Tae’s daughter, is expecting her first child with Josh Kerr.

Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae and her husband Josh Kerr are expecting their first child. On Instagram, the singer revealed that she and her husband are expecting a baby girl in the spring of next year.

“Mom and dad,” Dye captioned three photographs of her baby bulge, before adding a heart emoji. “Baby Kerr is due to arrive in the spring of ’22, and we are already smitten. “Swipe to see what we’re having!” she exclaimed.

The third shot shows the couple munching into pink cake pieces with the word “GIRL” written on a banner in the backdrop, implying the baby’s gender. Friends and admirers of the artist, including Maddie Marlow, the other half of Maddie & Tae, congratulated her on the post.

She wrote, “Thank you Jesus for the greatest blessing!” She went on to say, “I CAN’T WAIT TO MEET HER.”

Josh also shared the good news on his own Instagram account. “For a few months now, @Taylordye and I have been keeping a little secret,” he said beside a photo of him and his wife with her baby bulge. “Mom and dad already adore you, Kerr,” he continued.

“Can’t wait to spoil this little girl so much,” Josh’s sister Hannah Kerr commented on his post. “I adore you guys!” When Dye and Josh announced their engagement in September 2019, they had been dating for more than a year. Dye uploaded a series of images showing off her diamond engagement ring at the time. She tweeted beside a heart emoji, “Can’t wait to adore you forever Joshua Peter Kerr.” She exclaimed, “We’re engaged!!!”

In February 2020, the couple exchanged vows at Ruby in Nashville, Tennessee. The pair announced their engagement on Instagram by sharing a series of wedding images. “This is my person for the rest of my life.” “I’m passionately in love with you @joshkerrmusic,” Dye wrote in the description of her Instagram image. Josh captioned his, “Wife, my forever, my dearest friend.”

Maddie & Tae will kick off their “All Song No Static Tour” in January of next year.