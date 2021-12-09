Taxi drivers are ‘weeping and begging for money’ as a result of the economic downturn.

Due to a backlog in badge applications, taxi drivers are going without pay.

Drivers have been “sobbing and begging” for money, claiming they can’t care for their families, in what has been described as the industry’s worst crisis ever.

Businesses have expressed concerns about the future if no action is made, citing the inability of drivers to get to work owing to excessive delays.

The Washington Newsday previously reported on a driver shortage caused by the pandemic, but company owners claim that the issue is far worse, as these drivers want to work but are unable to.

This means that getting a taxi to and from Liverpool City Centre and other parts of Merseyside is ‘near impossible.’

Sefton Council, according to Joe Johnson of Berry Street Garage in Bootle, is ‘falling behind’ in renewing badge applications, new vehicle applications, and licencing.

He claims he has dozens of automobiles in his garage that are unable to be used because they lack the required license plates, preventing drivers from getting to work.

He continued, ” “Drivers are being put on the red line by Sefton Council, especially as Christmas approaches.

Even vehicle renewals aren’t completed on schedule, and they don’t seem to mind.

“Everyone is struggling, even Delta, and things are growing worse. It’s a disaster. Drivers have been crying in my doorway, begging for money because they are about to be evicted from their home. They do not have a source of revenue.

“Many cab drivers departed for other professions during Covid, although now is the busiest time of year. We have a huge list of drivers who are out of work because they lack the necessary equipment. The service is unfit for its intended function.

“I’ve been in the industry for over 20 years, and this is the worst I’ve ever seen. They can’t keep blaming Covid for everything. Why are we waiting weeks when other municipalities have their waiting lists down to a matter of days?” These people are not permitted to work by the council. There isn’t a driver scarcity; instead, they are unable to work due to a lack of transportation.

“It’s causing a chain reaction.”

