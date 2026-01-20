Tarik Saleh’s ‘Eagles of The Republic’ Dominates at Sweden’s Guldbagge Awards

Tarik Saleh’s ‘Eagles of the Republic’ claimed six awards at the prestigious Guldbagge ceremony in Sweden on January 19, 2026, including the coveted Best Film prize. The film, which had its premiere at the 2025 Cannes Competition, also earned Best Actor for Fares Fares, Best Screenplay for Saleh himself, and several craft awards, including Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup.

‘Eagles of the Republic’ follows the journey of Egypt’s most beloved actor as he falls out of favor with the authorities and is forced to star in a propaganda film about the country’s dictator. Despite being Sweden’s entry for the 2026 Academy Award for Best International Feature, the film did not make the Oscar longlist. Produced by Sweden’s Unlimited Stories and Apparaten alongside France’s Memento Films Production, it was sold worldwide by France’s Playtime.

Breakout Winners and Special Honors

In addition to ‘Eagles of the Republic’s’ dominance, Maria Eriksson-Hecht received the Best Director award for her debut feature, ‘Kevlar Soul.’ The film, which explores the emotional turmoil between two teenage brothers disrupted by romance, also earned Torkel Petersson the Best Supporting Actor prize. Rio Svensson, praised for his role in the film, was honored with the Guldbagge Newcomer Award.

‘Raptures,’ directed by Jon Blahed, was the only other film to win multiple awards, with Jessica Grabowsky taking Best Actress for her leading role and Rebekka Karijord awarded Best Original Music.

Other notable wins included Victoria Verseau’s ‘Trans Memoria’ for Best Documentary, and Stina Gardell’s ‘Siw,’ which took home the Audience Award. Ylva Swedenborg, CEO of Cinema Sweden, received a special Honorary Guldbagge for her contribution to the Swedish film industry.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best Film – ‘Eagles of the Republic,’ dir. Tarik Saleh

Best Director – Maria Eriksson-Hecht for ‘Kevlar Soul’

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Jessica Grabowsky for ‘Raptures’

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Fares Fares for ‘Eagles of the Republic’

Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Anki Liden for ‘Hemmet’

Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Torkel Petersson for ‘Kevlar Soul’

Best Screenplay – Tarik Saleh for ‘Eagles of the Republic’

Best Editing – Stefan Sundlof, Magnus Svensson for ‘The Dialogue Police’

Best Cinematography – Josephine Owe for ‘7 Steps’

Best Sound Design – Ulrika Akander, Tove Lidman, Therese Gylfe for ‘The Dog’

Best Original Music – Rebekka Karijord for ‘Raptures’

Best Visual Effects – Peter Hjorth, Anders Nyman, Per Nyman, Mikael Windelin for ‘Eagles of the Republic’

Best Costume Design – Virginie Montel for ‘Eagles of the Republic’

Best Production Design – Petra Kagerman for ‘Egghead Republic’

Best Makeup Design – Saara Raisanen for ‘Eagles of the Republic’

Best Short Film – ‘Dancing Pigeons,’ dir. Christofer Nilsson

Best Documentary Film – ‘Trans Memoria,’ dir. Victoria Verseau

Honorary Guldbagge – Ylva Swedenborg

Audience Award – ‘Siw,’ dir. Stina Gardell

Guldbagge Newcomer Award – Rio Svensson

Gullspira for Outstanding Contribution to Children’s and Youth Film – Jessika Jankert