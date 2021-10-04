Tarek El Moussa reveals which of his children is interested in pursuing a career in property design or television.

Tarek El Moussa believes his daughter may one day follow a career in the same field as him.

El Moussa, 40, built a name for himself in the real estate sector with his ex-wife Christina Haack on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” and his own show “Flipping 101.” In a recent interview with Us Weekly, he stated that his 11-year-old daughter, Taylor, is the most likely to follow in his design footsteps out of his two daughters.

El Moussa, who shares Taylor and her 6-year-old son Brayden with Haack, said, “She has an eye for design and she simply has the biggest personality.”

“As a result, I believe she’ll end up in the same industry as myself — television, real estate design.”

The HGTV star also revealed some of his parenting tips, saying that he and his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, limit their children’s screen time at home.

He told the source, “We’re conducting a little bit of investigation to see out what’s fair.” “I’m in the midst of setting up

for them, but they can only use them on Daddy’s phone right now. As a result, I’ll have complete control.”

El Moussa also stated that once his children get their own phones, he intends to read their texts daily.

When it comes to his “favorite” aspect of fatherhood, the father-of-two stated he enjoys spending time with his son and daughter on date evenings.

Taylor is a big lover of this pricey steakhouse establishment, according to the reality star. “So we get dressed up and go there. She is dressed in a gown. I dress up in a suit. I go out and buy her flowers. She orders a pricey filet mignon. … Bray, we’re going to Boomers to play video games and drive the miniature cars. We’re having a great time.”

El Moussa also claimed that he does not communicate with father-shamers on social media and instead “blocks” them.

El Moussa added in another interview that Haack’s second ex-husband Ant Anstead and his current girlfriend Renée Zellweger are part of his large extended family. Hudson, Haack and Anstead’s 2-year-old son, is their only child.

El Moussa said of the star of “Wheeler Dealers,” “We’ve come to know each other a little bit at this point now.” “And my kids and his kid are family, and it’s like a big extended family,” she says.

After finalizing her divorce from Anstead in June, Haack announced this month that she is engaged to her new beau, real estate salesman Joshua Hall.

El Moussa, on the other hand, got engaged to Young. Brief News from Washington Newsday.