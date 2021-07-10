Tarek El Moussa Discloses His Thoughts On Christina Haack’s New Boyfriend

Tarek El Moussa Reveals What He Thinks Of Ex-Wife Christina Haack’s New Boyfriend.

Christina Haack’s new lover, Joshua Hall, has already been met by Tarek El Moussa.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the kick-off event for the JBL True Summer Campaign Thursday, the 39-year-old “Flip or Flop” star was asked about Haack, who just introduced her new Austin-based realtor beau on social media.

He told ET, “I think she’s doing fine!” and added that he’d already met Hall.

Heather Rae Young, the HGTV star’s fiancée, said they met Hall “a few times” and that he “seems like” a kind man in the same interview.

“Don’t really know him, but I sure hope so,” El Moussa added.

El Moussa and Haack were married from 2009 to 2018 and share two children, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5. Following their divorce, she married Ant Anstead, and they welcomed a son, Hudson, 1. However, Haack and Anstead split in 2020 after less than two years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized last month.

When El Moussa and Young spoke with People on Thursday, they were also asked about Haack and her partner. During the interview, he acknowledged that he had only recently learned of Haack’s new relationship.

“We don’t know their situation. We’re kind of just finding out too and just learning,” he told the outlet.

Young confirmed that she knows Haack’s new boyfriend. Hall is her friend Jessica Hall’s brother, according to the “Selling Sunset” realtor.

“It is true. My girlfriend Jessica, we’ve been friends for like over 10 years and it’s just a fluke,” Young told People. “You know, it was nothing that was planned. It just happened.”

Young added that after meeting Hall “a couple times,” Haack and her new beau “seem to be” happy together.

The “Christina on the Coast” singer was caught hand-in-hand with her new beau at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this week for a birthday break. On Friday, Haack turned 38 years old.

“They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection. They’ve enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise,” an unnamed source told People about the pair.

Haack made their relationship official with Hall Instagram the same day, sharing photos of them on vacation. In a post, she explained that they met when “I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight” and that they had spent the last few months getting to know each other.

She admitted that she was scared when they were followed by cameras at the airport because she “never wanted to see him stressed about the media stalking him and his family.” However, Haack said they “don’t look at all the nonsense online.”

“So yeah ‘another relationship’ and guess what? I’m 38 – I’m going to do what I want,” Haack concluded.

