Tanya Fear, a star of the BBC’s Doctor Who, has been reported missing in Los Angeles, and her family has appealed for assistance.

Tanya Fear, the British actress who plays Doctor Who, has been reported missing in Los Angeles by her family, who are searching for information about her disappearance on social media.

Fear was last seen on Thursday, according to a poster circulated on social media. Among the celebrities who joined the search for the missing actress were American writer Al Letson, British novelist and journalist Bolu Babalola, news editor Elizabeth Pears, and British actor Oliver Stark.

Fear’s family has set up a Twitter account dedicated to updates on the actor’s whereabouts.

Friends and fans are urging anyone with knowledge regarding Tanya Fear’s disappearance to use the hashtag #FindTanyaFear on social media. Fear’s family reported the actor was last seen “at Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Blvd.” in a Sunday evening update on the account.

Harold Perrineau, an American actor, also shared a photo of Fear taken earlier this month by actress Aurora Perrineau, in which she can be seen with her natural afro hair.

According to NBC News, a missing person’s report was completed Thursday by a Los Angeles police department representative, but no other details were provided. Alex Cole, Fear’s manager, also verified the news.

Fear has been practicing stand-up comedy in the neighborhood and has been in Los Angeles for two months, according to Cole. Cole told Today that he last spoke with Fear eight days ago. They talked about work, and she appeared to be in good spirits at the moment. Fear’s sudden disappearance hit Cole like a ton of bricks.

Fear’s hair was “natural, in its afro state,” according to Babalola, who also provided an update on how she looked on the day of her disappearance.

Fear was last seen “wearing a short-sleeved brown collared fitting top with a few buttons at the top and dark checkered pants (I believe they are pants but could be shorts or something else),” according to Babalola.

Fear is best known for her role as Dr. Jade McIntyre in a Doctor Who episode from 2018. She most recently starred on television in the romantic comedy series “Shoot Your Shot.” She also starred in the Netflix series “Spotless” and the film “A Moving Image” in 2015.