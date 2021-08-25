Tanner Buchanan praises Addison Rae’s performance in “He’s All That,” saying, “She Put In The Work.”

Tanner Buchanan discussed his time working with TikTok sensation Addison Rae.

The “Girl Meets World” actor defended Rae’s casting in Netflix’s upcoming adolescent rom-com “He’s All That” in an interview with Marc Malkin for the “Just for Variety” podcast. Rae became famous after amassing 80 million TikTok followers and 40 million Instagram followers. Before completing the film, she had no prior acting experience.

“She put in a lot of effort. Buchanan, 22, added, “She did audition for this.” “She had to send them everything, including her self-tapes. Everyone had to get along with her, and she was fantastic.”

When they shot the movie, the 20-year-old came prepared, according to Buchanan. She actually remembered her lines better than he did. Rae revealed to podcast host Malkin earlier this year that she worked with an acting coach on her first film, and her co-star, Buchanan, noticed.

“I’m really particular about my lines, yet I make a lot of mistakes,” Buchanan continued. “She knew her lines a whole lot better than I did. She was always on top of things. That’s what I keep telling people: you’d think she’d [been acting]for a long time.”

Rae also revealed in her own interview with Variety that when she was offered the main role in “He’s All That,” she cried hysterically in her car. She expressed her eagerness to show the public more of what she enjoys doing.

“It will be difficult to demonstrate to others how passionate and enthusiastic I am about acting. There’s a lot of weight that comes with it, but it’s something I’m prepared to take on in order to show people that this is actually who I am and what I enjoy doing,” she explained.

Apart from the premiere of “He’s All That,” Buchanan is looking forward to the Emmys, where his other Netflix project, “Cobra Kai,” received a surprising nomination for outstanding comedy series. They weren’t expecting the nomination, he said. He emphasized his enthusiasm for his work and stated that it is “all that matters” to him.

Netflix’s “He’s All That” premieres on Friday.