Tanner Buchanan Discusses How He Differs From His ‘Cobra Kai’ Character.

Tanner Buchanan discussed how he differs from his “Cobra Kai” character and how he used to hang out with a small group of people when he was younger. According to PageSix, the actor confessed that he was more focused on his work as a child.

In real life, Buchanan, who is best known for playing the bad boy character Robby Keene in “Cobra Kai,” says he is “very much the reverse.”

“I’ve been acting since I was a youngster,” the 23-year-old actor explained. “I was extremely focused because I knew this is what I wanted to do and I had to be very professional.”

He went on to say that as a kid, he used to come home directly from the set and do his homework before going to bed.

Buchanan remarked, “I was really driven and knew what I wanted to do.”

According to PageSix, while the actor is now portraying a bad boy on the Netflix drama, he claimed how he used to constantly get nerdy roles and could identify to them.

The actor had previously been in TV shows such as “Game Shakers” from 2015 to 2019, “Designated Survivor” from 2016 to 2018, and “Fuller House” in 2017.

“The Goldbergs: 1990-Something,” “Anything,” “The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards,” and “The Real St. Nick” were among the films in which he appeared.

“I didn’t associate with many individuals. I was always a loner “Buchanan admitted as much. When he was younger, the actor claimed that his favorite pastimes were playing guitar and watching the History Channel. “I still enjoy doing it… that was my jam back then, and it is still my jam now,” he added.

Buchanan also discussed his celebrity following “Cobra Kai” and expressed his gratitude for the show’s popularity. Furthermore, he stated that working as an actor has always been one of his “dream jobs,” and that he is pleased that the show is receiving positive feedback.

Season 4 of “Cobra Kai” will launch on Netflix on Friday.

In terms of the series, the actor stated that this will be the most “intense” season yet, with plenty of action scenes. Buchanan indicated that this season will introduce some new characters as well as some returning characters from the original franchise.