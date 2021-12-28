Tammy Slaton, star of ‘1000-Lb Sisters,’ is ready to date again after her divorce from ex-husband Phillip.

Following her recent breakup with ex-boyfriend Phillip Redmond, Tammy Slaton is ready to move on and find new love.

The 35-year-old reality actress revealed why she ended her relationship with Phillip, whom she recently introduced to fans, during Monday’s episode of “1000-lb Sisters.”

In a clip acquired by People, Tammy says, “I broke up with Phillip because I was tired of him getting furious over every little thing.”

Tammy was asked if she was open to meeting new people or if she wanted to take a break from dating “My door is always open to individuals who want to talk to me. And if something works out, it’s because it’s supposed to.” When the TLC actress and her sister Misty went out for lunch, they talked about their relationships and future suitors.

Tammy claims she hasn’t been as open to chatting to people as she used to be because she is “trying to be more cautious” about forming new relationships. She does, however, receive messages from people who want to ask her out on a date via social media.

Tammy revealed that she is getting direct messages from both men and women when Misty inquired about them.

Tammy added, “I came out last year as pansexual, so I’m seeking for a relationship.” “I’m not looking for anything in particular. I want to be with someone who brings me joy.” Misty, on the other hand, stated in a confessional that she is concerned about Tammy’s perception that being in a relationship is more important than losing weight.

When it comes to relationships, Tammy has a “poor tendency” of ignoring other concerns, according to Misty. “I also believe that her emphasis should be her diet rather than dating,” she added.

Tammy rejected Misty’s concerns when she inquired if dating is more important to her, saying, “That s—- is something I don’t want to discuss. Damn.” Meanwhile, Tammy’s other sister, Amy, had expressed reservations about the former’s relationship with Phillip.

Phillip has already boasted about his penchant for larger women online, and has stated that he refuses to date anyone under 300 pounds, according to Tammy. This made Amy believe Phillip would jeopardize Tammy’s weight-loss efforts.

"Tammy informed me she had broken up with Phil, and I thought it was about time. In an earlier episode of "1000-lb Sisters," Amy remarked that Phillip wanted her sister to "be a glutton."