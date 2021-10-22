Tammy Slaton, star of ‘1000-lb Sisters,’ has been banned from TikTok, and fans have a variety of theories as to why.

According to a source, Tammy Slaton was unable to access her TikTok account.

The “1000-lb Sisters” actress has a large following on social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok. According to Screen Rant, she was recently removed from TikTok.

Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton used TikTok to broadcast a range of videos, ranging from storytimes to cosmetic tutorials, and they garnered hundreds of thousands of followers as a result. Tammy, who has over 1 million Instagram followers, was unable to access her account @queentammy86, and admirers observed that the account had been stripped of all of its information.

Tammy’s removal from TikTok has sparked a lot of discussion among fans. Some claim she was defrauding fans with her merchandise because the items she sold were based on the works of uncredited artists. She is also accused of misappropriating funds from the sales by claiming them as donations rather than real payments.

Some suspected that her account was deactivated because she misrepresented her age on her profile. It is against the community rules to lie about one’s age, according to the outlet, and if enough others report it, one might be banned.

Addison Rae was also recently banned from TikTok. “Your account was permanently banned due to several violations of our Community Guidelines,” the “He’s All That” actor said in a snapshot of the message she got. “Well, time to get a job,” the 21-year-old social media sensation remarked. Rae’s TikTok account, on the other hand, was quickly restored. Her account is “up and functioning as normal,” according to a TikTok representative, and it was “briefly offline yesterday night then restored within the hour.” Many people were perplexed when Rae’s account was momentarily suspended because her posts were largely dances, sponsored content, and her day-to-day activities.

Meanwhile, Tammy and Amy will return for a second season of “1000-lb Sisters,” in which they will chronicle their daily lives and weight loss struggle. Tammy was irritated at the Season 2 finale because she had gained 21 pounds. “I don’t know how to quit,” she said, crying as she spoke about her weight increase and issues with her eating habits. Season 3 of “1000-lb Sisters” starts on Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.