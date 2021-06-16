Tammy Slaton Clears the Air on Pregnancy and Engagement Rumors in “1000-Lb Sisters”

Tammy Slaton’s love life has sparked a lot of debate among 1000-lb Sisters followers. She and her married beau, Jerry Sykes, called it quits after Season 2 of 1000-lb Sisters. Slaton’s recent TikToks have sparked pregnancy and engagement speculations after the show ended. So, what is the real story? Is Slaton married or expecting a child?

Why do fans believe Tammy from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ is engaged and expecting a child?

Slaton is a frequent TikTok user, however some of her videos have been misleading. After admitting that she and Sykes were done, she introduced her new lover, TikTok user “thebbwking,” on the app.

Slaton replied to a fan in a TikTok comment, “Jerry and I have been over for months now.” “I’ve found someone far better, and I’m finally content.”

She recently posted many videos to TikTok that hinted at her engagement. She exhibited the phrase “I’m all his” in one video. In the caption, Slaton included many ring emojis. She did the same thing with another video of her with her new boo.

‘1000-Lb Sisters’: The Painful Reason Tammy Slaton Didn’t Go to Amy Slaton’s First Wedding

She also posted a video dancing to “Baby Mama” by Starrkeisha.

“When the song come on, lemme see you get gone,” the song croons as Slaton dances. “Baby mammas this your song. Been pregnant for way too long. Now tell the dj turn it on.”

Tammy Slaton responds to rumors

After she posted those TikToks, 1000-lb Sisters fans were constantly questioning Slaton in the comments. Eventually, she made a video responding to all of the rumors.

“Could yall like chill?” she said. “It’s just a song. Anybody could dance to that song. I’m not pregnant. If you were true fans you would know I don’t want children. Im perfectly happy being an aunt and if the person I marry or dating has children, I’m perfectly fine being a… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.