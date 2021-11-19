Tami Roman reveals that she told her husband that he may have a child with someone else.

Tami Roman has acknowledged to offering her husband Reggie Youngblood the opportunity to conceive a kid with someone else.

Roman revealed in her interview with “The Real” this week that her surrogacy plans with her spouse have been put on hold because she wants to focus more on her work.

She did, however, tell hosts Garcelle Beauvais and Adrienne Bailon Houghton that she had promised Youngblood she would let him “take a year or two off” so he could have a child with another woman.

“I feel like my job is starting to reward me for all of my efforts and the time that I’ve spent in this profession, and having a baby right now would be the wrong thing to do,” she explained.

“So I proposed to Reggie that we take a year or two off and allow him find someone with whom he might start a family. We may then get back together once he has his baby.” Roman stated that she was willing to help raise the baby after the presenters’ shocked reactions to her news.

“It’s simply that I don’t want it,” she explained. “I’m not in the mood to go collect my eggs and such. Because he is an only child and does not have any children, it is more about him being able to leave a legacy here. As a result, it’s really more for him than for me.” She also stated that she would be willing to co-parent and would not cut relations with the birth mother if Youngblood chose to do so.

She went on to say, “I believe in co-parenting.” “If the parents aren’t together, I believe that is a really important aspect of the child’s existence. You must master the art of co-parenting. Then I’ll be able to be present and love the child as if it were my own.”