Tamar Braxton blamed herself for her divorce from ex-fiancé David Adefeso and their breakup.

Tamar Braxton has kept silent about her relationship with David Adefeso, her ex-fiancé. While Adefeso has accused Braxton of assault, the “Love & War” singer has chosen the high road. In a recent interview, she said that she was to responsible for their breakup as well as her ex-husband Vincent Herbert’s divorce.

Tamar Braxton shares why she blamed herself for past relationships that didn’t work out.

In 2017, Braxton filed for divorce from Herbert. She began dating Adefeso, a financial whiz, just a few months after. The breakup of Braxton and Adefeso was a hot topic. He accuses her of domestic violence, which she strongly refutes.

A restraining order against Braxton was issued to Adefeso, but it was eventually dropped. He also served her with a cease and desist order after she accused him of cheating on her throughout their marriage.

Tamar Braxton claims her ex-boyfriend David Adefeso is lying about being a domestic abuse victim.

Despite how severe Adefeso and Braxton’s breakup was, she claims she is to blame for their failure. Much of it stemmed from Adefeso’s purported complaints about her celebrity, as well as him revealing facts of their relationship that she believes are fake.

During a recent episode of Michelle Williams’ new online show Checking In, she told Williams, “I took all the blame.” Williams expressed similar feelings about her breakup with ex-fiancé Chad Johnson, claiming she believed she was to blame for harming Johnson’s career and reputation. “I got accused of all of those things,” Braxton says of her time with Adefeso, telling Williams.

She claims Adefeso told her, "You damaged my career, you damaged my life, it was different before it was you." " Or, while we were dating, how about [he remarked], 'Why couldn't you just be a lawyer,…'