Talking Trash In an Olympic swimming grudge match, Ariarne Titmus crushes Katie Ledecky.

Australian and American swimmers and coaches have long thought of themselves as the best in the world, to the extent where they keep their own swim meet scores to compare their teams at events like the Olympics.

Swimming is a fierce competition between the two countries. One race in Tokyo on Monday demonstrated that the rivalry is far from over. On Monday in Tokyo (Sunday night in the United States), a young Australian called Ariarne Titmus defeated the renowned Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle final, setting the stage for an intriguing finale to swimming at this year’s Games.

For the first three quarters of the race, Titmus, who was in lane 3, trailed Ledecky. Titmus beat Ledecky in the 300-350 meter segment of the race, and she won the gold medal in the final 50 meters.

Titmus crossed the finish line first in 3 minutes, 56.59 seconds, 0.67 seconds ahead of Ledecky. Li Bingjlie of China came in third with a time of 4:01.08.

Titmus swam her best race of her career, just beating Ledecky’s second-best, which was only a second behind her world record.