Takumi Minamino has a Liverpool strategy that will provide Jurgen Klopp with all he requires.

Takumi Minamino was never supposed to be the first name on Jurgen Klopp’s teamsheet, but he has struggled for minutes since joining Liverpool in January 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg.

Minamino’s brace in the Carabao Cup against Norwich recently was a fine example of why the Japanese forward was brought in on a budget after costing just over £7 million.

That game, however, was his sole appearance on the pitch thus far this season, with regular game time tough to come by given the presence of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota.

Even Roberto Firmino’s injury against Chelsea hasn’t given Minamino additional playing time; now that the Brazilian is recovered, there’s another name to add to the list of players ahead of him.

Minamino may, however, learn from one of his teammates, Kostas Tsimikas, who has performed admirably in the absence of first-choice left-back Andy Robertson this season.

Minamino, like Greek international Tsimikas, was brought in mostly as a back-up, with a comparable stylistic fit to those players ahead of him who are of higher quality.

On the Analysing Anfield podcast, Josh Williams stated, “I’m confident that Minamino was signed as a beta version of Firmino.”

“If Firmino were to leave the team, you might replace him with a player with a similar profile.

“Kostas Tsimikas is a low-cost alternative to Andy Robertson that Liverpool has been able to sign at a bargain.

“You don’t suffer as much if everything else in the system is the same because he can give similar attributes to Robertson.

“You can attack via him, and he’ll create opportunities and throw the ball flawlessly.

“Robertson is still ahead of him and his overall game is considerably superior, but Tsimikas may have the edge in attack when it comes to delivering crosses and set-pieces.”

Tsimikas, on the other hand, demonstrates that it can be done: the left-back isn’t as talented as Robertson, but he’s managed to fit in. “The summary has come to an end.”