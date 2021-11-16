Takemichi’s Vision, South’s Toughest Opponent, Mikey’s Dark Aura; Scans, Release Date [Spoilers] ‘Tokyo Revengers’ 232: Takemichi’s Vision, South’s Toughest Opponent, Mikey’s Dark Aura; Scans, Release Date [Spoilers]

Chapter 232 of “Tokyo Revengers” will most likely reveal the dark side of the unstoppable Mikey, as well as the end of South Terano.

Although “Tokyo Revengers” 231 has yet to be released, fans now have a better sense of what to expect in the next chapter according to a credible industry insider. The source, who goes by the handle taiyakiboi, spilled the beans on this week’s manga edition, dubbed “Blood Chilling.” Kakucho begins the chapter by striking Mikey, but he feels as if he is fighting a ghost because Mikey’s eyes are blank and he does not strike back. Mikey glances at his palm and murmurs, “Kenchin… it’s already… empty,” when Kakucho asks him what he’s doing. Mikey’s eyes shift as a dark aura descends on him, believed to be governed by his black impulse. Meanwhile, South deflects Senju’s strike, and while the deities are battling, South places his hand on Takemichi’s shoulder, causing his vision to return.

Takemichi sees South drenched in blood and lying dead on the ground in his vision. Since seeing how nasty and formidable the South was, the time traveler was perplexed by his vision.

It can only imply one thing: something exciting is about to happen in the not-too-distant future. South begins to proceed toward Senju, but is stopped by Kakucho, who is laying on the ground.

When Rokuhara Tandai’s leader looks around, he realizes that nearly every member of the Brahman, Kantou Manji, and Rukuhara Tandai has been defeated. Mikey, the unbeatable, stands in front of them all. South is taken aback as Mikey approaches him and turns to face him.

The beginning of Mikey and South’s fight will most likely be shown in “Tokyo Revengers” 232. If Takemichi’s vision is correct, readers may also see the final battle of South.

Senju could make one of two moves in the next chapter. She could either wait for the combat to end and face the winner, or she could join in and make it a battle of the three gods.

Mikey is well aware of what happened to his best friend Draken, and with his evil instinct taking over his senses, Takemichi, the wailing hero, would undoubtedly attempt to save him.

In the upcoming chapter of Ken Wakui’s hit manga, a lot of things could happen. “Tokyo Revengers” 232 will premiere on November 24 if there are no delays or adjustments in the timetable.

Readers should be aware that there will be spoilers.