Take That Reflect on Fame’s Weight in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Take That opens up about the intense pressures of stardom in a new trailer for their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries, premiering January 27, 2026. The series offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the British pop group’s rise to fame, their tumultuous split, and the emotional journey of their comeback.

Formed in 1989 in Manchester, Take That shot to stardom with chart-topping hits like “Back For Good” and “Never Forget,” eventually becoming one of the biggest boy bands of the ’90s. However, as shown in the trailer, their soaring success came at a high personal and professional cost. Footage from the group’s peak years is interspersed with candid reflections from band members, with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen sharing their memories.

Intimate Interviews Reveal Band’s Struggles

In the documentary, Barlow, 54, opens up about the immense pressure he felt as the band’s lead singer and primary songwriter. Describing the experience as “an unbelievable amount of pressure,” Barlow recalls the daunting realization that Take That had become “a business now—a money-making machine for a lot of people.”

The trailer shows rare footage of Take That performing for massive crowds, including their unforgettable win at the 1994 Brit Awards. Donald, 57, reflects on the growing weight of their fame: “The more successful we became, the bigger the audience is,” he says, before Owen, 53, adds, “But it was also the beginning of the end for us as a band.” These poignant words foreshadow the eventual departure of Robbie Williams and the band’s split in 1996.

Despite their breakup, the group reunited in 2005, though Jason Orange left the fold in 2014. The remaining members—Barlow, Owen, and Donald—have continued to release albums, including the 2017 record “Wonderland” and the 2023 release “III.” A UK and Ireland tour will coincide with their upcoming 10th studio album.

Netflix’s docuseries offers never-before-seen footage and a personal account of Take That’s journey, including the strains of fame and the toll it took on their relationships. It’s a deeply personal reflection on the band’s evolution, both as a group and as individuals, revealing the untold story behind their iconic music.

The docuseries will be available for streaming on Netflix starting January 27, 2026, giving fans an unprecedented look at the highs and lows that defined the band’s legendary career.