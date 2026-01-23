Take That Announces Circus Live Tour Stop at Hampden Park with Exclusive Competition

The legendary pop band Take That is gearing up to bring their much-anticipated Circus Live Tour to Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 13, 2026, and fans have a chance to be part of the spectacular event. The group, famous for their electrifying performances, will be joined by special guests The Script and Belinda Carlisle for an unforgettable evening of music, theater, and carnival magic.

Win Tickets and an Overnight Stay in Glasgow

The Daily Record is offering Premium subscribers the exclusive opportunity to win two tickets to the concert, along with a one-night stay at the Premier Inn, Glasgow Pacific Quay. The winner will enjoy a front-row seat to what promises to be one of the most exciting shows of the summer, as Take That delivers their timeless hits alongside a mesmerizing stage production filled with stunning visuals and dynamic performances.

Fans who remember the band’s 2009 Circus Live show, which captivated audiences with its combination of acrobats, clowns, and rain-soaked excitement, can expect even more jaw-dropping moments this time around. The event will blend exhilarating music with theatrical elements, ensuring a night to remember for all attendees.

To enter the competition, simply submit your details through the online form before the closing date of March 8, 2026. Late entries will not be considered, so make sure to act quickly to secure your chance at an unforgettable night in Glasgow.