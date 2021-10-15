‘Take Care Of Home First,’ tweets Twitter in response to Prince William’s criticism of space tourism.

After criticizing the space race and space tourism, Prince William has garnered support on social media.

Prince William said in an interview with the BBC about the climate problem that the world’s finest individuals should focus on preserving Earth a livable planet in the future, as billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk establish enterprises to fly private citizens to space.

In the interview, Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne, said, “We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds focussed on trying to heal this planet, not trying to find the next location to go and live.” “Rather than giving up and heading into space to try to think of future answers, we should be working on this (earth).” Several Twitter users agreed with the Duke of Cambridge’s condemnation of space tourism.

“He is correct. “Billionaire vanity projects be damned,” Jay Hernandez said on Twitter, while another user added, “[I] agree, take care of home first!” “Prince William is absolutely correct. Though I admire a 90-year-old making history, it will be useless until we address serious global issues such as poverty, hunger, famine, climate change, and so on. Every day has become a challenge for COVID. “First and foremost, we must get rid of these,” a third person wrote.

“No matter who says it, a good point is a good point.” These billionaires have the financial means and political clout to effect significant changes. A fourth commenter remarked, “Instead, they’re having a millionaires’ space race.”

“When it comes to climate change, the Queen knocks down world leaders (*cough Morrison*) who ‘speak but don’t do’…

While Prince William blames billionaires for spending money on space flight, Lisa Wilkinson tweeted, “we need the world’s brightest minds fixed on attempting to restore THIS planet.”

Because solid rocket fuels are burned, space launches can have a large carbon footprint.

According to Science Focus, many rockets nowadays are powered by liquid hydrogen fuel, which emits “clean” water vapor exhaust, yet hydrogen manufacture produces large carbon emissions.

Because of the trace gases released into the upper atmosphere by rocket engines, they contribute to ozone depletion.

On Twitter, some users reacted angrily to Prince William’s remarks, claiming that travelling to space and protecting the world were not mutually exclusive.

