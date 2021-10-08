Take a look back at some of the spectacular ships that have passed through Liverpool throughout the years.

Over the years, Liverpool’s magnificent waterfront has played host to some of the world’s largest and most famous vessels.

Whatever comes to Liverpool’s waterfront, from world-class ocean liners to some of the UK’s largest battleships, it always draws a crowd.

These are some of the most impressive ships that have ever visited our city.

In May 2015, three majestic ocean liners docked in the River Mersey as part of a spectacular celebration of the Cunard shipping line’s 175th anniversary and long history with the city.

As part of the Mersey River Festival, tens of thousands of people congregated at Liverpool’s Pier Head for two evenings of spectacular fireworks displays.

The Queen Mary 2, a 150,000-ton, 1,131-foot ship, was the first to arrive in port.

On the first day, an estimated 50,000 people went out to witness the signing of the deed certifying the Cunard Line’s Freedom of the City.

Even as they were leaving port, The Queen Victoria surprised the fans by rotating 360 degrees in the Mersey while playing music, including songs by The Beatles.

MSC Virtuosa, this year’s newest ship of any cruise line in the British Isles, was one of the first ships to return to Liverpool Cruise Terminal in 2021.

The MSC Virtuosa has its own yacht club, where guests can enjoy the privacy of a private club, as well as apartments with private Jacuzzi baths, spectacular views across the ship’s bow, and MSC Cruises’ characteristic Swarovski crystal stairs.

There are also five major dining restaurants, five specialty restaurants, 21 indoor and outdoor bars and lounges, and globally influenced meals on board.

Rob, the robotic bartender, is also onboard, providing the first futuristic, immersive experience at sea. Rob is a humanoid robot with a variety of facial expressions, a voice, and the ability to move his arms, body, and head naturally to give the appearance of a real person mixing a cocktail.

Rob is multilingual and creates signature drinks, which are delivered in a custom-designed futuristic glass that customers can keep as a memento of their MSC Starship Club experience.

MSC Virtuosa is also one of them. “The summary has come to an end.”