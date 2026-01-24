Taika Waititi Promises “Fun” and “High Stakes” Star Wars Movie

Two years ago, Taika Waititi sparked major buzz around his upcoming “Star Wars” movie when he teased that the film would be uniquely his own, claiming it would “piss people off.” Now, the director is offering a fresh glimpse into the project, saying fans can expect “fun” mixed with “high stakes.” Waititi, known for his quirky and often unpredictable filmmaking style, is staying true to his word, aiming to capture the spirit of the original “Star Wars” films while adding his personal touch.

High Stakes and Fun Return to Star Wars Universe

In a recent interview with Variety, Waititi explained that his vision for the film aims to return to the joy and adventure that characterized the early “Star Wars” movies. “The stakes are very high, and there’s serious things going on, but there’s also a lot of fun to be had in those films. That’s what I was trying to bring back,” he shared, suggesting a tone that balances tension with lighter moments. He also noted that while the film would still fit into the larger “Star Wars” universe, he wanted it to feel distinct, separate, and stand on its own within the vast space saga.

Although Waititi’s film was initially met with excitement, it has faced delays, including shifting leadership at Lucasfilm. Despite this, the project remains active, with the completed script already in the hands of Lucasfilm’s leadership. Tony McNamara, who co-wrote the acclaimed “Poor Things,” penned the script for the movie, which Kennedy has described as “hilarious and great.”

Despite uncertainty over the film’s future following Kathleen Kennedy’s departure as Lucasfilm president, Waititi’s project is still moving forward creatively, though its fate will ultimately be in the hands of the incoming leadership, which now includes Dave Filoni. As the film continues to make its way through the Lucasfilm pipeline, one thing remains clear—Waititi is committed to bringing something new and exciting to the iconic franchise.