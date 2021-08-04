Synopsis and Spoilers for Episode 6 of ‘The Honor At Magic High School’: The Competition of the Nine Schools

Airi Isshiki of the Third High School is determined to beat First High in the forthcoming countrywide tournament, which begins in Episode 6 of “The Honor at Magic High School.”

The official summary for the next episode, “The Nine Schools Competition Begins,” has been released. It suggests that the pupils of the magic schools are looking forward to the competition.

The current favorites are the pupils from First High, who have won the competition three times in a row. Airi Isshiki of the Third High School, on the other hand, has shown promise and will most likely go all out against the other schools.

Mari, who is regarded one of the most sought-after prospects, is hurt during an event during the Nine Schools Competition.

Mayumi proposes Miyuki as Mari’s replacement. Will Miyuki be able to live up to the hype and win the tournament for First High?

Blanche’s combat force invaded First High during the public debate event in the previous episode. Shizuku and Honoka used magic spells to fight back against the soldiers.

Miyuki and others interfered as well, preventing the situation from spiraling out of control.

Saori Hayami plays Miyuki Shiba, Asuka Nisha plays Eimi Akechi, Yuiko Tatsumi plays Shizuku Kitayama, Yuuichi Nakamura plays Tatsuya Shiba, Sora Amamiya plays Honoka Mitsui, Saki Ogasawara plays Azusa Nakajo, Marina Inoue plays Mari Watanabe, Mai Nakahara plays Suzune Ichihara

On Funimation, fans can watch “The Honor at Magic High School” Episode 6 online. On Saturday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.