Synopses for Chapters 1032, 1033, and 1034 of ‘One Piece’ have been leaked online.

Because the manga is on a week-long break, viewers will have to wait a while to get their hands on “One Piece” Chapter 1032. While the description and images for the upcoming manga edition are still unavailable, a fan in Japan has released the synopses for chapters 1031, 1032, 1033, and 1034 of “One Piece.”

As “One Piece” enters the last act of its current arc, things in Wano are getting a lot more exciting. However, even before fans learnt about Sanji’s choice to destroy his raid suit, a user posted a description of the next several chapters.

Many fans were skeptical at first, but after reading a few chapters that matched the leak, the accuracy is evident. Although the insider did not divulge their identity, another admirer retweeted the post.

“All chapter scripts are pre-written to keep the plot moving along smoothly. The writings are being turned into a manga by Oda. There is a lot of talk about scripts there, and they claim that the scripts are pre-written up to 1045 “In the initial post, the insider stated.

“The massive leak is due to the preparation for episode 1000/live action filming; it’s mayhem there, and they’re not paying attention to the leaks right now,” it continued.

The awakening of Law and Kid’s Devil Fruits will be featured in Chapter 1030, according to the insider. When the leak initially came online, it didn’t seem possible, yet it did happen. The source revealed, “1031: Sanjis/Queens side, grabbing his mentality after twists and turns.”

The insider predicted that Sanji would gain strength and vanquish Queen the Plague in “One Piece” 1032. The conflict between Zoro and King the Conflagration will be the highlight of Chapter 1033, according to the leak.

The insider is also baffled by the synopsis, which roughly translates to “1033: Zoro/King side: gets beaten, breaks the 3rd generation stone.” In Chapter 1033, it appears that King will break one of Zoro’s swords, while Chapter 1034 will focus on the metamorphosis of Zoro’s swords into black blades.

The union of Zoro and Enma, as well as the awakening of the Pirate Hunter, will be featured in Chapter 1034. These leaks are not legitimate, despite the fact that some of the chapters corresponded to the genuine manga installment.

The release of “One Piece” 1032 has been postponed, and readers can anticipate it to be released on November 21.