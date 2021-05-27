Sylvie and Matt Make a Decision, and Severide and His Team are in Peril on ‘Chicago Fire’

The Season 9 finale of Chicago Fire had full of memorable events. Matt (Jesse Spencer) and Sylvie (Kara Killmer) ultimately choosing what they’re going to do is one of the most memorable scenes. Severide (Taylor Kinney) and his colleagues also find themselves in a sticky predicament. Here’s what happened on Chicago Fire the last time.

[Warning: this article includes spoilers for Season 9 Episode 16 of Chicago Fire.]

On ‘Chicago Fire,’ Matt and Sylvie make a decision.

Things have been tense since Matt revealed his love for Sylvie. Sylvie began to clam up when at an accident site since Matt was kneeling next to her. He had to tell her to take a break and concentrate so she could finish her work.

Violet (Hanako Greensmith) confronts Sylvie about her behavior later on. Brett is hesitating and making reasons not to return to the firehouse, she notices. Violet compliments them both and suggests that Sylvie seek a relationship with Matt.

Kelly pays a visit to Matt in his office and inquires about Sylvie. Sylvie hasn’t said anything to Matt since he told her he loves her, according to Matt. Matt decides to move on and leave Sylvie alone. He assumes Sylvie isn’t interested in being disturbed.

Matt says, “I’m getting the message loud and clear.” “It made things awkward—or, if that’s possible, even more awful. I’m done; I’m taking a step back.”

Sylvie finds Matt after what seems like an eternity of stillness and tells him she’s in love with him as well. Sylvie says, “We belong together.” “We’re a match made in heaven. You know when you know.” They kiss after Matt accepts.

Gallo and Violet investigate the possibilities—or the lack thereof.

Gallo (Alberto Rosende) proposes to Violet that they go on a date and see what happens.