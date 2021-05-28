Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have a unique way of growing their relationship.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are two of the most well-known and successful musicians in the world, having produced and recorded hit songs including Ruff Ryders Anthem, Upgrade U, Put It In A Love Song, If I Ain’t Got You, Empire State of Mind, Part I, Girl on Fire, and many more. The two artists are also a happily married couple with two children and a long-term relationship.

In an era when celebrity relationships seem to come and go at an alarming rate, Beatz and Keys have remained together. A really beautiful act that has become a recurring ritual for the two spouses could be part of their secret to love happiness.

Keys and Beatz’s romance had a difficult start, as is typical of many relationships. The musicians met when they were both in their teens, before Keys became a well-known musician. Beatz was a well-known record producer in the early 2000s, having collaborated with musicians such as Jay-Z, DMX, Beyoncé, and a long list of hip-hop and pop mega-stars.

During this time, Keys’ aptitude for singing and playing the piano propelled her to popularity. Initially, Keys had no romantic feelings for Beatz. Beatz married Mashonda Tifrere in 2006, and the couple had a child together. Prior to his marriage to Keys, Beatz had two additional children. They started dating in 2008 and married in July 2010.

Beatz is still a top producer today, while Keys is one of the most successful musicians in the world.