Sutton Stracke on the ‘Biggest Mistake’ in Season 11 of ‘RHOBH’

On Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke was promoted to a full-time housewife. The fashionista made an appearance as a “friend of” in season 10. Her ability to mix herself into drama, on the other hand, made her the ideal candidate for a diamond. In the current season, Stracke has clashed with newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff and is pondering her “worst blunder.”

What’s the beef between Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke?

As RHOBH Season 11 progresses, Stracke and Kung Minkoff have had a number of miscommunications. There was a profound talk that Stracke overheard while the ladies were on a trip to Lake Tahoe.