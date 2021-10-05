Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain was taken aback by Alastair Campbell’s enraged Boris Johnson diatribe.

They were talking about how the Prime Minister hadn’t appeared on the ITV show in 1,563 days.

On the episode, a clip of Boris Johnson offering to come on the show to GMB political editor Ranvir Singh in October 2019 was shown.

When Ranvir asks, “When will you come on?” the Prime Minister responds, “As soon as I can.”

The political editor then tells Mr Johnson that the show wants to talk to him in the “next week or two,” to which Mr Johnson responds, “you bet.”

However, it appears that these were empty promises, as Mr Johnson has not appeared on the morning show in over four years.

As a result, host Alastair Campbell screamed at Mr Johnson, labelling him a “coward” and a “charlatan.”

“Look, you’re not supposed to use the c-word on this show, but the guy’s a coward,” he continued.

“And he’s a con artist.”

“What’s wrong?” he questioned Susanna as he turned to face her. as she stayed deafeningly silent and fixed her gaze on the camera

“Nothing, I’m just listening,” she said.

Alastair inquired if she agreed with him that the Prime Minister is a “coward” for declining to go on the show.

Susanna, on the other hand, responded diplomatically: “Well, it would be nice to have him on the show this morning, that is what I will say.”

“I am sure you are watching this morning, Prime Minister, and I extend a hearty invitation to you.

“We’d be delighted to speak with you.”

GMB’s Ranvir is presently in Manchester for the Conservative Party conference, where he expects to interview Prime Minister David Cameron.