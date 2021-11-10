Surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise, surprise Dolls perform their first-ever LIVE show for Liverpool fans! Here’s your opportunity to WIN a family ticket: .

is a brand-new live performance that will blend club vibes with the best ever sounds, new songs from the upcoming L.O.L. Surprise! film, never-before-seen dancing moves, and the most Instagrammable sets.

Fans of the feisty, entertaining, and fearless L.O.L. characters will enjoy the show. Surprise! On the 21st and 23rd of January 2022, Dolls will have the opportunity to party with their BFFs and B.B.s at M&S Bank Arena.

Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Swag, Neonlicious, and their buddies are gearing up for a new live tour, a UK first, that will astonish families across the country, with tickets on sale now.

To be eligible for this contest, you must collect three tokens from The Washington Newsday between Tuesday, November 9 and Tuesday, November 16. Once you’ve collected all of the tokens, fill out the form below with all of the necessary information. By Wednesday, November 17th, 2021, all entries must be submitted. On Thursday, November 18, 2021, all winners will be contacted.

This highly anticipated and creative production, produced by Carter Entertainment, invites fans to stand out from the crowd and get runway ready with their favorite dolls. The show will be a concert turned dance party for the whole family, with outstanding choreography, extravagant sets, perfect costumes, and brand-new music. It’ll also be the UK’s first family show to feature holograms… or should that be holoGLAMS? Mallory is getting ready for the L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party, but she has no idea what to wear. Fortunately, there’s the L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are on hand to help her realize – through show-stopping numbers that will have families on their feet and dancing – that B.B.s don’t fit into one box and that being yourself and having fun is all that matters.

Many of Mallory’s well-known friends join her and the dolls along the way, as well as dancing, singing life-size holograms of L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Dolls Remix Kitty K, Lonestar, Pop B.B., and Honeylicious wowed the audience from beginning to end. Fans will be encouraged to Get Up and Sing. “The summary has come to an end.”