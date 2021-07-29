Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes’ 15-year-old daughter, shows off her midriff on a trip to New York City.

Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes’ daughter, made headlines last week when she strolled out in New York City with her mother in a midriff-baring costume.

The paparazzi caught up with the mother and daughter as they strolled through New York City on Tuesday. The 15-year-old was photographed wearing an outfit that was almost identical to her mother’s in images obtained by the Daily Mail.

Holmes wore a light green blouse that showed off her midriff and blue denim jeans, which she shared with ex-husband Tom Cruise. For their stroll, she also wore white footwear.

The 42-year-old “Dawson’s Creek” star, on the other hand, kept it simple in a white tank top, black baggy pants, and black sandals. She wore rectangular tortoiseshell sunglasses in the snaps and carried a black tote bag.

When they were seen in public, the two appeared to have just removed their face masks, as the protective gear was seen dangling from their hands. During their outing in the midst of the pandemic, they likewise kept their distance from other individuals.

Since she and ex Emilio Vitolo Jr. called it quits in May, the “Batman Begins” actress has been focusing on her mommy duties to her daughter and her business commitments.

At the time of their rumored breakup, Holmes confirmed the split through a spokeswoman, who told Us Weekly that despite their split, the two have chosen to remain friends.

The publication quoted a representative as stating, “The pair have separated ways peacefully but remain friends.”

Meanwhile, an insider told the magazine at the time that things between the two didn’t work out because Holmes was worried with her upcoming projects while Vitolo was preoccupied with his career as a chef at his family’s New York restaurant Emilio’s Ballato.

Holmes was spotted taking a solo bike ride in Manhattan a month after their separation. According to sources at the time, the Hollywood actress opted to ride her bike around the neighborhood while running errands. On the same outing, she also flaunted her considerably shorter hairstyle.