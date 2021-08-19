‘Supernatural’ Jared Padalecki speaks out about his rumored feud with co-star Jensen Ackles.

Jared Padalecki has spoken out about rumors that he and his longtime “Supernatural” co-star Jensen Ackles are feuding.

In June, a fan asked Padalecki on Twitter if he was participating in the suspected “Supernatural” prequel, and Padalecki responded with a cryptic remark.

Padalecki told the fan at the time that he had not heard of the project and was disappointed not to be a part of it. “Dude,” he said after retweeting Ackles’ tweet about the news. I’m delighted for you. I wish I’d heard about this through a different medium than Twitter. I’m looking forward to seeing it, although I’m disappointed that Sam Winchester isn’t involved.”

Padalecki took to Twitter after his now-deleted remark to tell his fans that he and Ackles had already discussed the situation.

“As we often do, @JensenAckles and I had a nice discussion, and things are good,” he wrote. “The show is still in its early stages, with a long way to go. We’ve been on a lot of roads together, and those blasted highways can be bumpy at times. We are unafraid of bumps. “If you’re a brother, you’re a brother forever.”

Padalecki told The New York Times in an interview last week that what transpired between him and Ackles was just a misunderstanding and that they had previously worked out their differences.

He explained, “I hadn’t heard of it till the next morning when he and I chatted.” “He just said, ‘Man, that hasn’t been picked up yet.’ It hasn’t even been written yet. “He and I both know how much ‘Supernatural’ means to us,” he told the publication.

Padalecki went on to add that Ackles wasn’t intentionally keeping him in the dark about the prequel series, but was simply trying to keep his cards close to his chest.

Padalecki told the publication, “It was just something he didn’t feel really existed yet.” “However, he’s been like, ‘Hey, I’ll let you know what’s up.’”

The “Supernatural” star stressed that his tweet was not intended to start a fight or incite his fans to despise or harass Ackles.

“It was just one of those things where, because it was online and people assumed I was involved, I just wanted to say, ‘Hey, I’m not hiding a secret from you guys.’ I’m simply not sure about this,’ he explained.

“I should be old enough to know better than to put something out there and expect people to understand,” he added, claiming that the situation had forced him to do so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.