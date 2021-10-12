‘Superman’ writer: ‘Everyone Needs Heroes’ when it comes to a superhero coming out as bisexual.

Tom Taylor, a writer for DC Comics, has spoken out about the choice to make the new Superman bisexual.

A scene portraying Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s son, Jon Kent, kissing his college friend Jay Nakamura in the upcoming issue of “Superman: Son of Kal-El,” which is planned for release on Nov. 9, stunned many fans of the comic book series.

The sample appears to confirm that, in addition to inheriting his father’s superhero talents, Jon would fall in love with a reporter, much as Clark did with Lois. After being friends for some time, budding journalist Jay, who is a big fan of Lois, will form a romantic relationship with the new Superman in the upcoming issue.

“I’ve always stated that everyone needs heroes and that everyone deserves to recognize themselves in their heroes, and I’m extremely pleased DC and Warner Bros. share this philosophy,” Taylor said of Jon Kent’s tale in a press statement.

“Superman’s insignia has always stood for hope, truth, and justice,” he concluded. Today, the sign has taken on a new meaning. Today, more individuals can identify with comics’ most powerful superhero.” John Timms, the creator of the comic book series, was also ecstatic to be a part of the new tale, saying in a press statement that he’s “very honored” to work alongside Taylor and explore Jon Kent’s “complicated modern life.” The team revealed much more about the forthcoming comic book installment in an exclusive interview with IGN, which is likely to generate additional interest once it is released next month.

Taylor claims that he has tried for years to include queer characters and plots in his works, but they have all been rejected. Things have changed, though, as the general public has become more accepting of such ideas and storylines. Taylor has determined that now is the best time to reveal a new Superman.

“I felt replacing Clark with another straight white savior would be a great chance squandered when I was asked if I wanted to write a new Superman with a new #1 for the DC Universe. Everyone needs heroes, and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes, I’ve always maintained. In the interview, he was cited as saying, “Today, Superman, the strongest superhero on the earth, is coming out.”

Timms added his two cents. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.