‘Super Charming,’ says Emily Ratajkowski of Pete Davidson’s appeal amid Kim Kardashian dating rumors.

Pete Davidson’s appeal has gotten Emily Ratajkowski’s attention.

The 30-year-old model discussed Davidson’s apparent magnetism with Seth Meyers during her Monday appearance on his eponymous late-night show, revealing that she understands why women are attracted to the 27-year-old comedian in the wake of the “Saturday Night Live” star’s rumored romance with Kim Kardashian.

Ratajkowski, who collaborated with Davidson on a commercial shoot in September, explained his allure to Meyers, saying, “He’s a seasoned pro. First and foremost, you should be aware of Pete’s situation.” “He’s got the stature. Obviously, women find him appealing “she continued.

In addition to these factors, Ratajkowski believes that Davidson’s personality plays a significant role in his allure.

“He appears to be really charming. He’s in danger. He’s very attractive. His fingernail polish is absolutely stunning. She went on to say that the star of “King of Staten Island” has a “very excellent relationship with his mother.”” Kate Beckinsale, who dated Davidson for a short time in 2019, also hinted at how the comic seduces women earlier this month.

‘The’ “”I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like ‘wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???'” the “Pearl Harbor” actress liked a repost of a viral tweet that read: “I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like ‘wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???’ and no one is willing to consider the notion that he has a pleasant personality.” Along with Beckinsale, Davidson has dated Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor from “Bridgerton.”

After being caught holding hands on a rollercoaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, Davidson was first linked to Kardashian in late October. They then enjoyed supper together in the comedian’s hometown of Staten Island, New York, then met up again at New York City’s private club Zero Bond.

Kardashian and Davidson are “casually dating and seeing where things go,” according to an unnamed source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight recently.

He’s “very into Kim,” according to the source, but while she likes him as well, the reality star isn’t ready for anything serious right now.

Kardashian has also kept her outings with Davidson “low-key” because she is worried about Kanye West’s reaction, according to the insider.

Kardashian is divorcing her husband, Kanye West, with whom she has four children: North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.