Suni Lee reveals that she turned down Hailey Bieber’s invitation to meet Justin Bieber at the Met Gala.

Sunisa “Suni” Lee, a gymnastics superstar, has explained why she declined Hailey Bieber’s invitation to meet Justin Bieber. Lee grew up idolizing the “Cold Water” singer and even danced to his song when she auditioned for Season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Lee appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday, telling DeGeneres that one of the rewards of being an Olympic gold medalist was the opportunity to attend the Met Gala 2021 earlier this month. The athlete expressed her delight at having crossed paths with celebs such as Rihanna and Hailey Bieber during the event.

She remarked, “I met Rihanna, I met Hailey Bieber—oh my gosh, I love her.”

Lee reminisced about how glad she was to have had the chance to speak with Hailey that night, and how it actually made her shake. “I spoke to her while shaking, and I said, ‘Hi, my name is Suni.’”

“And then I was just telling her about my first ‘Dancing with the Stars’ dance, which was to Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay.’ And she says, ‘You should tell him,’ she says. “And I was like, ‘OK,'” she went on to say. She admitted that she nodded her head in response to Hailey’s offer, but that deep down she wanted to say no.

Lee revealed that despite being a long-time Justin fan, she was unable to summon the guts to approach and speak with her idol. “Then, when I finally got a chance to visit him, I was too terrified. “I thought to myself, ‘I’m not doing it,'” she explained.

DeGeneres was taken aback by her account and inquired, “You didn’t walk over to him and say hello?”

Lee said, “No, I was terrified.”

DeGeneres assured Lee that Justin is a “sweetheart” who she should not be afraid to meet in person. After that, Lee assured the presenter that meeting the musician was still on her bucket list. “I hope so, too, because my sister and I used to have posters and blankets of him when we were kids, and the posters have kissy markings on them [sic]with red lipstick,” the female athlete admitted.

“If you’re watching, Justin, just forget what I said. She continued, “I really wanted to meet him.”