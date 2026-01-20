Sundance Film Festival Bids Farewell to Utah Ahead of Move to Colorado

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival opens for its final year in Utah, marking the end of an era for the renowned event and the state that helped shape its legacy. This year’s festival, which begins January 22 in both Park City and Salt Lake City, is particularly poignant as it unfolds without its iconic founder, Robert Redford, who passed away in September 2025. With the festival’s relocation to Boulder, Colorado, set for 2027, Utah prepares to say goodbye to the event that has defined its cultural identity for decades.

The decision to move the festival was made by the Sundance Institute in March 2026, a shift that has garnered mixed reactions from the local community. A recent poll revealed that 56% of Utah residents were disappointed by the move, with many feeling the loss of the festival’s economic and cultural impact. Governor Spencer Cox expressed his regret, warning that the departure could have lasting consequences for both the festival and Utah’s standing as a creative hub. Former Governor Gary Herbert echoed these concerns, noting the festival’s role in putting Utah “on the map” as a major destination for arts and culture.

Robert Redford’s Legacy in Utah

Robert Redford’s relationship with Utah dates back to a fortuitous motorcycle ride when he was 18, which led him to discover the breathtaking landscapes that would inspire his investment in the state. By 1969, he had transformed a small plot of land into the expansive Sundance Mountain Resort. But it was in 1981 that Redford’s lasting impact on the film world began when he founded the Sundance Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting independent filmmakers.

The institute’s influence over the years has been profound, providing grants and mentorship to thousands of filmmakers, while the Sundance Film Festival blossomed into the nation’s premier showcase for independent cinema. This year’s festival carries extra emotional weight for Redford’s family, especially his daughter, filmmaker Amy Redford, who reflected on her father’s impact, describing him as “playful and curious and kind,” with a deep commitment to nurturing creativity and purpose in his children.

While Redford’s passing marks a bittersweet chapter, the festival’s legacy is far from over. In 2022, Sundance generated $196 million for Utah’s economy, drawing nearly 30,000 out-of-state visitors and supporting over 3,000 local jobs. The event has invigorated the state’s businesses, filled hotel rooms, and fueled its creative community, with local filmmakers particularly benefiting from Redford’s unwavering dedication to showcasing their work on a national and global stage.

The decision to move to Boulder is part of Redford’s long-term vision for the festival, a move he supported before his death. However, for Utah, the departure marks the end of an era. The Sundance Institute, which has remained in the state, will continue to support independent artists, but the loss of the festival itself leaves the state facing a challenge: how to redefine its film identity without its most iconic event.

The 2026 festival will feature a series of special events honoring Redford’s life and work. On January 23, a celebration will raise funds for independent filmmakers through the Sundance Institute, and screenings and talks throughout the festival will pay tribute to the visionary behind it all. As the festival closes its final chapter in Utah, the spirit of creativity and innovation that Robert Redford cultivated will echo for generations to come.