Sundance Festival Honors Robert Redford with Tribute Event

The Sundance Film Festival paid heartfelt tribute to its co-founder, Robert Redford, on January 23, as a special ceremony honored the late Hollywood legend. Described as “a stunning human” and “a truly great American,” Redford’s legacy continues to resonate in the world of independent filmmaking. The event, titled “Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford,” took place at the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, where Redford’s impact on cinema and culture was reflected upon by friends, colleagues, and industry leaders.

Redford, who co-founded the Sundance Institute in 1981, passed away in September 2025 at the age of 89. The tribute included the presentation of the inaugural Robert Redford Luminary Awards, which were given to actor and filmmaker Ed Harris and Hungarian director Gyula Gazdag. Both recipients have been influential figures within Sundance’s prestigious lab programs, which support emerging filmmakers. The ceremony was attended by a host of prominent figures, including Oscar nominees such as Ethan Hawke, Chloe Zhao, and Ryan Coogler, alongside notable industry veterans like Tessa Thompson, Ava DuVernay, and Woody Harrelson.

Redford’s Legacy of Creativity and Advocacy

In his opening remarks, Ethan Hawke emphasized Redford’s role in fostering creativity, saying, “Once upon a time, there lived an extraordinary man who connected all of us in this room.” Hawke continued, urging attendees to carry forward Redford’s passion for creative independence. Numerous speakers at the event also reflected on Redford’s environmental activism and his advocacy for Native American rights. Harrelson praised Redford’s contributions to environmental conservation, calling them an integral part of what made him a “great American.” Zhao, a Sundance alum, recognized Redford’s unique ability to foster collaboration and mentorship, while DaCosta, another lab graduate, recalled his personal influence during her time at the Institute’s Directors Lab.

The evening also highlighted the profound impact Redford’s work had beyond the screen. Harris spoke of how Redford’s commitment to supporting independent filmmakers has left an enduring legacy. “At a time when diversity is condemned and intolerance is celebrated, the Sundance Institute has been an oasis of freedom, diversity, and hope,” Harris remarked, emphasizing the Institute’s role in promoting creative expression. Redford’s daughter, Amy Redford, shared her personal reflections, remembering how her father created a “nest” for filmmakers, prioritizing mentorship over empire-building.

Redford’s passing continues to influence discussions at the festival, with many attributing their careers to his vision. “You can feel Robert Redford [here],” said actress Rosanna Arquette, who starred in one of the festival’s films. The Sundance Film Festival, which runs until February 1, continues to showcase new work, including highly anticipated world premieres like “The Gallerist” featuring Natalie Portman and “The Invite” starring Seth Rogen and Penelope Cruz.