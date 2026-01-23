Sun-Inspired Art Installation Takes Center Stage at Bristol’s Jubilee Pool

An innovative artwork inspired by the Sun is lighting up the waters of Bristol’s Jubilee Swimming Pool, offering visitors a rare opportunity to experience art in a community space. Created by renowned artist Luke Jerram, the installation, titled Helios, hangs suspended above the pool, casting a mesmerizing reflection across the water below.

A Stunning Visual Experience

Helios, named after the ancient Greek god of the Sun, measures an impressive five meters in diameter and weighs approximately 50 kilograms. The sculpture was crafted using over 400,000 high-resolution photographs of the Sun’s surface, combined with NASA’s observational data, providing a scientifically accurate portrayal of the Sun’s power. For three weeks, from January 19 to February 8, 2026, the piece will shine above the pool, inviting visitors to swim beneath its glowing presence.

In addition to regular swimming hours, extra late-night sessions have been scheduled to give the community more chances to view the installation. The artwork will remain suspended above the water throughout the exhibition, adding a touch of warmth to the cold winter months in Bristol.

Julie Laming, chairwoman of the Jubilee Pool trustees, expressed excitement about the event, noting that this marks the first time Helios has been displayed above a swimming pool. “We are thrilled and proud to host such an extraordinary and unique event here in Bristol, especially as the pool approaches its 90th anniversary,” she said.

Linking Art, Community, and Sustainability

The exhibition not only aims to bring people together through the shared experience of art but also aligns with a greater environmental goal. Jerram hopes that the installation will inspire visitors to support the transition of Jubilee Pool to a greener future. The funds raised from the exhibition will help fund solar panels on the pool’s roof, reinforcing a commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency.

“It’s a chance to offer people a bit of sunshine during the dark winter months, when it’s cold outside. A swim beneath the Sun could be just the thing we all need,” Jerram said, reflecting on the timely nature of the installation.

Following its stay in Bristol, Helios will travel to other locations, including Manchester, Borneo, London, and the United States, with the exhibition set to conclude by the end of the year. This global journey is part of Jerram’s celebration of reaching 1,000 exhibitions in over 50 countries worldwide.

Jerram’s art, which often blends scientific data with imaginative visual elements, has been showcased in permanent museums and public spaces around the world. Helios at Jubilee Pool, however, stands as one of his most ambitious community-oriented projects to date.