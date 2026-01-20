Summer House’s Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Announce Split Ahead of Season 10

After a decade-long relationship and four years of marriage, reality TV stars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke have decided to part ways, just ahead of the premiere of Summer House season 10. The couple shared the news on January 19, 2026, via a joint statement on Instagram, stunning both fans and cast members who had followed their relationship over the years.

Mutual Decision to Separate

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” the statement read. “We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.” The pair expressed a desire for privacy during this difficult time, despite having been open about their relationship on the reality show. Their announcement, made just weeks before the February 3 premiere of Summer House’s tenth season, adds a layer of personal drama to the upcoming episodes.

The couple’s relationship, which began on Summer House during its early seasons, quickly became one of the show’s central storylines. Kyle’s proposal to Amanda on a yacht in season 3 of the show seemed to promise a fairytale ending, but their journey was anything but smooth. Delays in their wedding due to COVID-19, followed by a wedding ceremony in Amanda’s parents’ backyard in 2021, were just the beginning of the challenges they faced on and off camera.

Behind the Scenes Strain

Despite their vows, their marriage was tested by personal and professional pressures, with both partners trying to balance their careers and the realities of living in the public eye. As the cameras continued to roll, Amanda and Kyle’s on-screen struggles intensified, with Amanda’s growing frustration over Kyle’s late-night DJ career becoming a recurring issue. The couple’s strained relationship was further highlighted in the trailer for the upcoming season, where Amanda confronted Kyle over his partying lifestyle, while Kyle expressed his own sense of alienation, questioning what mattered to Amanda anymore.

A particularly tense moment occurred when Kyle stayed out until the early hours of the morning at a fan’s apartment, prompting Amanda’s close friend Ciara to urge her to set boundaries. “If you treat me this way, I am leaving,” Ciara advised, reflecting the deepening rift not only between Amanda and Kyle but also within their wider friend group.

Despite the growing tension on-screen, Kyle had previously dismissed rumors of separation during an interview in November 2025. “We are very much still together,” he had stated, downplaying any strain in their relationship. However, he acknowledged that their marriage had not been without challenges, especially as they navigated their tenth year together, much of which had been documented on camera.

The couple’s split comes as a major turning point for Summer House, with viewers now anticipating how their final months together will be portrayed in the upcoming season. The new season, set to premiere on February 3, will showcase these personal struggles, providing an even deeper dive into the couple’s tumultuous journey. Additionally, fans will get more insight into what went wrong and possibly what’s next for the couple in a new Bravo show, slated for release later this year.

The timing of their breakup has added a new layer of intrigue to the show’s tenth season, making it a central topic for both fans and cast members. While their split may be the latest in a string of celebrity breakups in recent months, Batula and Cooke’s departure from each other appears to be a mutual decision, not marked by scandal but by a plea for understanding and respect as they move forward with their lives.