Summer House Stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Announce Separation

Reality TV couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, stars of Bravo’s popular show Summer House, have confirmed their split after years of relationship drama, which has played out on television for its fans. The couple, who first met on the show’s debut season in 2016 and married in September 2021, announced the end of their marriage on January 19, 2026, via a joint post on Instagram Stories. In their statement, they said, “After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple. We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.”

The news follows months of speculation and growing tension between the couple, which has been regularly documented on the reality series. The two have been the center of attention on Summer House, with fans watching their evolving relationship, including their wedding at Batula’s New Jersey family home. However, their personal struggles have taken a toll, with their marital issues becoming a key storyline heading into the show’s tenth season.

Rising Tensions and Public Scrutiny

Cooke, 43, who is the CEO of a canned alcoholic beverage company and a DJ, has faced criticism from his wife due to his late-night work commitments, particularly after an incident shown in the trailer for the upcoming season. In a heated moment, Batula accused Cooke of staying at a fan’s apartment until 6:30 a.m. after one of his DJ gigs. Batula, 34, expressed her frustration with his partying lifestyle, which clashed with her desire for more stability in their marriage.

Rumors about their separation had been circulating since late 2025. In November, a source confirmed to Page Six that the couple was living apart and “going through a challenging time,” although they had not officially broken up. By December, gossip site DeuxMoi added fuel to the fire, claiming a permanent split was likely. Batula herself addressed the rumors humorously on Instagram, revealing that she and Cooke were living separately and jokingly presenting her new “small” house.

Fans had been speculating about the couple’s future after spotting signs of tension. For instance, Batula was photographed without her wedding ring at a January NHL game, while Cooke posted Christmas photos featuring his family, but notably absent of Batula. These clues led many to believe a breakup was imminent.

Despite their challenges, both Cooke and Batula have maintained their commitment to honesty with their fans. In interviews, Cooke has acknowledged the difficulties in their marriage, especially after the incident where Batula accused him of spending the night at a fan’s place. “Do I regret the situation? Absolutely,” he admitted in a 2026 interview with People magazine.

The couple’s professional collaboration, notably with Batula serving as the creative director for Cooke’s alcohol brand, further complicates their split. It remains to be seen how they will navigate the business side of their relationship moving forward as they focus on their personal and professional growth independently.

As Summer House gears up for its tenth season on February 3, 2026, viewers are eager to see how the couple’s breakup will be addressed on-screen. Previews suggest Batula will discuss Cooke’s alleged flirtations, but how much of their private life will unfold in the upcoming episodes is still unclear. Their journey from reality TV stars to business partners and now to ex-spouses continues to captivate audiences, raising questions about the future of their individual brands and their dynamic on the show.

For now, Cooke and Batula are asking for privacy and time to heal. Their journey, once filled with love and public milestones, has taken a new direction, and it remains to be seen how their lives will unfold after this highly public split.