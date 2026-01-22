Summer House Stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Announce Separation

Reality television stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, known for their appearances on Bravo’s Summer House, have officially announced their amicable separation after four years of marriage. The couple, whose relationship has been at the forefront of the series since its debut in 2017, shared the news in a joint statement posted to Instagram on January 19, 2026.

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” the statement reads. “We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing. It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter.”

On-Screen Struggles and Personal Growth

The announcement comes ahead of the highly anticipated tenth season of Summer House, set to premiere on February 3, 2026. Fans of the show, who have followed Kyle and Amanda’s journey from their initial romance to their turbulent marriage, were surprised by the split. The couple’s relationship has been a central storyline of the series, which began with Kyle inviting Amanda to a Fourth of July party in 2016. By the end of the first season, the couple had officially confirmed their relationship.

Over the years, viewers saw Kyle and Amanda’s highs and lows, including their engagement and eventual wedding in May 2022. Their nuptials had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding an extra layer of complexity to their story. Despite their ups and downs, the couple’s bond seemed unshakable—until recent tensions began to surface on the show.

The couple’s most recent struggles have been documented in the upcoming season. The trailer for season 10, released in January 2026, reveals increasing rifts, particularly surrounding Kyle’s growing DJ career. “I wanted him to stop going out and partying, and he found a career where he goes out late and parties,” Amanda says in a voice-over. Kyle, on the other hand, is seen lamenting, “I played the biggest gig of my life, but Amanda couldn’t care less. I don’t know what matters to her anymore.”

Other moments from the upcoming season show Amanda expressing frustration over Kyle’s late nights, including an incident where Kyle allegedly fell asleep at a fan’s apartment after a night out, returning home at 6:30 a.m. In a December 2025 interview, Kyle clarified the situation, stating, “There’s no excuse for staying out as late as I did, but I want to be clear that I did not sleep at a fan’s apartment.” He explained that he had attended an event Amanda chose not to go to, which then moved to a bar and later an after-party, resulting in him accidentally falling asleep on a couch until early morning.

The couple’s differing views on career and personal life have also played a significant role in their separation. Amanda has expressed a desire to settle down and start a family, while Kyle remains focused on his professional ambitions, including his expanding beverage company, Loverboy. “I think we were at a place where I would be frustrated about something happening on my end, and he would take it very personally,” Amanda explained to Us Weekly after stepping back from the company. “Or he’d complain about something that I approved, and I made a decision on, and I would take it personally. So it wasn’t great for our relationship.”

As the reality stars continue to navigate their personal lives, the upcoming season of Summer House is expected to reveal more about their relationship’s dissolution, offering fans a raw and emotional look at the end of their marriage. “We’re figuring out what we want out of life and out of the relationship. We’re sort of trying to talk through that and figure it all out in real time,” Amanda shared. “It’s going to be a very raw season.”

While their decision to part ways is deeply personal, it also highlights the challenges of maintaining a relationship in the public eye, especially when under the spotlight of reality television. As Kyle and Amanda move forward, their journey, with all its complexities, will continue to resonate with fans who have watched them grow together—and now apart—on screen.