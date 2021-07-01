Summer fashion: 5 crucial menswear trends to be aware of

Summer has finally come, which means it’s time to update your wardrobe. Not only will you be able to withstand the heat, but you’ll also be up to date on the latest designer-approved designs (even on a high-street budget).

What’s trending in menswear these days? These are the spring/summer 2021 runway styles that are expected to be the most popular this season…

Utility

Designers have grown preoccupied with utilitarian apparel, keen on kitting consumers out for the urban jungle, likely as a reaction to the difficult times we’ve all endured over the previous year or so.

The utilitarian trend is here to stay, from Gucci and Ermenegildo Zegna’s safari jackets to JW Anderson and Balmain’s military-style multi-pocket trousers.

Feeder Stripe Henley T-Shirt, £25; Rust Red Breakyard Cargo Shorts, £45. Fatface Utility Khaki Twill Shirt, £42; Feeder Stripe Henley T-Shirt, £25; Rust Red Breakyard Cargo Shorts, £45.

£28 for a green short-sleeve safari shirt from River Island.

Neuton Black Nylon Utility Backpack, Dune London, £85

Shirts that make a statement

The spring/summer shows are known for featuring more daring colors and prints, and this season was no exception, with designers like MSGM, Gucci, and Dolce & Gabbana championing uber-bright short-sleeved shirts.

Not sure if neon or acid brights are for you? To ease yourself into the style, choose for a lively print in a more muted color.

Matalan Short Sleeve Tropical Leaf Print Shirt, £12.50; Slim Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt, £4; Slim Fit Textured Shorts, £16

Marks and Spencer Collection Linen Hawaiian Shirt, £25

Nautical

The sailing-inspired look never really goes out of style, but this time around, designers took nautical up a notch with luxe Breton tops and fisherman jumpers seen on the SS21 catwalks.

You can’t go wrong with the classic nautical combination of navy and white. Team your sailor stripes with a pair of boat shoes and you’ll be looking shipshape in no time.

M&Co Navy Stripe Rugby Top, £24.99; Navy Cargo Shorts, £24.99

Crew Clothing Half Button Hoodie, £44.25 (was £59); Crew Classic Tee, from £11.25; Bermuda Shorts, £36.75 (were £49); Suede Trainers, £29 (were £59)

Shorts

Your shorts shouldn't be quite so.