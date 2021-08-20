Summary, Spoilers, and Release Date for Chapter 155 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen.’

In “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 155, Yuji Itadori and Hakari continue to discuss the latter’s plan, and he wants Itadori to join the fight club. The upcoming chapter is reportedly titled “Heat.”

Ducky, a Twitter user, published the summary of Chapter 155 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” The chapter picks off where Chapter 154 leaves off. Hakari teaches Itadori how to persuade individuals that their con will transform their lives forever.

He refers to it as “heat” and compares it to gambling. He tells Itadori about how girlfriends abandoned him because they despised gambling, but he believes they despised losing even more.

Hakari wants Itadori to join his team and add to the fight club’s ferocity. Itadori is ready to discuss his proposal, but Hakari receives a call that he decides to ignore.

He offers Itadori a drink, but he declines because he is unable to consume alcohol. Itadori acts as if he is hearing Satoru Gojo’s name for the first time when Hakari brings it up in discussion.

Hakari is taken aback because no living sorcerer is unaware of Gojo’s existence.

Later, in Chapter 155 of “Jujutsu Kaisen,” it is revealed that the call was a signal from Hakari that something was awry.

The combat between Hakari and Itadori commences soon after. Itadori tries to explain, but it appears that Hakari is not interested in hearing him out. Floating doors are akin to Hakari’s cursed technique.

The chapter also explains how Hakari got into trouble at Jujutsu High. The conservative upper management did not approve of current cursed tactics, and Hakari was employing one of them.

Kirara believes that Jujutsu High does not require Hakari’s assistance because they already have Gojo. Megumi Fushiguro then discloses that Gojo was sealed, which is why they were defeated. Kirara does not look to be ready to believe him.

Fushiguro summons a swarm of bunnies near the end of Chapter 155 of “Jujutsu Kaisen,” believing that persuading Kirara is the first step toward enlisting Hakari’s help.

Fans may read Chapter 155 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” online at Viz and Manga Plus. The chapter’s internet version will be available on Sunday, and the print version will be available on Monday.