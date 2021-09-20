Sukkot 2021: English Dates, Prayers, and Blessings For The Feast Of Booths

The Jewish holiday Sukkot, which lasts a week, begins on Monday and ends on the evening of September 27. The “Feast of Booths” or “Feast of Tabernacles” is another name for this harvest festival.

According to Chabad.org, Sukkot celebrates “the miraculous protection Gd provided for the children of Israel when they left Egypt.”

It occurs on the 15th of Tishrei, according to the Jewish calendar.

The event is commemorated by the construction of a sukkah, which serves as a temporary residence.

However, for most Jewish people, it’s a lot like Thanksgiving. The celebration, also known as “The Season of Our Joy,” emphasizes family fun, celebratory dinners, and expressing thanks.

To wish someone a happy Sukkot in Hebrew, say “Chag Sameach,” which translates to “Happy Holiday.” You can also pronounce “Moadim l’simcha,” which means “moadim l’simcha,” which means “moadim l’simcha,” which means “moadim l’simcha,” which You can answer by saying “Chagim u’zmanim l’sasson,” which means “holidays and seasons for joy.”

Jews are required to carry four plants during the festival: hadas (leaves from the myrtle tree), aravah (leaves from the willow tree), etrog (fruit of the citron tree), and lulav (leaves from the lulav tree) (palm frond). “On the first day you must take the product of goodly trees, branches of palm trees, boughs of leafy trees, and willows of the brook, and you shall rejoice before the Lord your God for seven days,” Leviticus 23:40 says.

courtesy of Jewfaq.org and Reform Judaism: Here are some common Hebrew prayers translated into English: