Subway Ads for Blackpink Jisoo’s Controversial Series ‘Snowdrop’ Have Been Removed Following Backlash.

Due to complaints from unhappy individuals, fan-funded digital advertisements for “Snowdrop,” the highly awaited drama starring Blackpink’s Jisoo, have been removed from Seoul subway stations.

The digital commercials were arranged by Jisoonly Vietnam and consisted of 30 displays.

Between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, they were exhibited in prominent locations at train stations before being withdrawn in response to civil complaints filed by citizens who were outraged by the drama.

According to Koreaboo, a screenshot of a now-deleted tweet depicting the said adverts was published in a report.

Jisoo and Jung Hae-in feature in the fictional romantic drama “Snowdrop.”

It takes place in South Korea amid the chaotic June 1987 countrywide Democracy Movement. Jisoo plays Young Ro, a university student and dorm dweller in the series. Meanwhile, Jung plays Suho, a spy who is mistaken for a protester by the authorities following him.

The action starts with a wounded Suho fleeing to the women’s hostel to avoid cops. Ro takes him in and tends to his injuries. The two then manage to elude officials, who had reportedly placed the region under heavy monitoring in the hopes of apprehending Suho.

The show will premiere on Disney+ on December 18, but JTBC, a South Korean production firm, has been providing teasers all year. It is expected to begin filming in October 2020, however the premiere date has been postponed owing to a variety of factors, including requests to cancel the show.

Concerned citizens started and signed various online petitions in March, arguing that the play distorts history and romanticizes the issue of student torture, which is a sensitive subject for Koreans. One of these initiatives garnered almost 96,000 signatures in a single night.

Despite being set during the Democracy Movement, JTBC has now issued a long statement concerning the show, emphasizing that “Snowdrop” is totally fictional. The studio has stated that its characters do not represent any government agencies or groups.

Despite this, many citizens are dissatisfied with the program and have filed civil lawsuits asking for its advertisements to be removed from Seoul’s subway stations.

Jisoonly Vietnam removed the adverts to “avoid unnecessary controversies.”

The fans issued an explanation for its decision to cancel the project in a tweet.

The remaining funds would be diverted to additional Jisoo-related promotional efforts, according to the post.