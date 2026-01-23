‘Suburra: Blood on Rome’ Garners Critical Acclaim as Must-Watch Mafia Series

Netflix’s gripping crime drama “Suburra: Blood on Rome” has become a standout series for the streaming giant, earning widespread praise for its intense storytelling and stellar performances. A fan favorite among enthusiasts of mafia tales, the Italian show has been compared to iconic productions like HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and Martin Scorsese’s “Casino.” With a solid 7.9/10 rating on IMDb, it has quickly captured the attention of audiences and critics alike.

Vivid Storylines and Unforgettable Characters

Viewers have been quick to shower the show with positive reviews. One fan, giving the series a 9/10 rating, praised its “amazing acting, amazing characters, addictive plot,” stating, “Rome as you’ve never seen it before.” Another reviewer described it as “just about perfect,” commending the “great actors” and “wonderful” scenery. Many critics have echoed similar sentiments, noting the show’s captivating narrative, which weaves together politics, corruption, and organized crime in a dynamic and thrilling fashion.

A standout 10/10 review highlighted how the show surpassed expectations, stating, “Having seen the amazing Gomorrah, I started this saying it can never be as good.” However, by the time they finished the final episode, even their initially skeptical partner was hooked. The series, they suggested, “gets better and better,” and is sure to leave a lasting impact on its audience.

“Suburra: Blood on Rome,” an adaptation of the 2015 film “Suburra,” initially served as a prequel during its first two seasons. The show takes inspiration from the real-life Mafia Capitale investigation in Rome, which uncovered widespread corruption involving city government officials, mafia bosses, and the church. This series sheds light on the complicated, often blurred lines between morality and crime, with riveting performances from Alessandro Borghi as Aureliano Adami and Giacomo Ferrara as Alberto “Spadino” Anacleti.

Set against the backdrop of Rome’s criminal underworld, the show delves into power struggles, with the first season focusing on a coveted piece of land in the Ostia district. The series masterfully portrays the intense rivalry between two mafia families—the Anacletis and the Adamis—highlighting the treacherous world of organized crime and its intersection with politics, religion, and everyday life.

The show’s success has also been bolstered by the high praise it has received from critics and audiences. With a 100 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 94 percent score on the Popcornmeter, “Suburra: Blood on Rome” continues to win over viewers. It has been described as a “fast-paced crime thriller set in Rome,” reminiscent of “Gomorrah meets House of Cards,” making it a must-watch for fans of mafia dramas.

“Suburra: Blood on Rome” is now available for streaming on Netflix.