Stunning photographs depict consumers and vendors at St Johns Market over the years.

St Johns Market has seen various major alterations throughout the years, yet it remains an important part of Liverpool’s daily life.

The Washington Newsday archival team uncovered amazing black and white images that document the history of the iconic St Johns Market, which has been at the heart of the city’s community and shopping habits for decades.

With Victorian beginnings, the market has long been the location to buy everything from food to jewelry, clothes, souvenirs, and even children’s toys. It first opened as a fully fledged roofed market in 1822.

Between Great Charlotte Street and Market Street, John Foster junior built a massive structure that was separated into five massive shopping aisles.

The ancient St Johns roofed market was formerly Britain’s largest, but it was regrettably considered surplus to requirements and demolished in 1964, with the original site becoming the St Johns Shopping Centre.

The dismantling of the original 140-year-old structure was deemed “civic vandalism” by some.

St Johns beacon, now known as the Radio City Tower, was the most conspicuous feature of the huge indoor market.

The shopping center, which was opened in 1971 by Queen Elizabeth II personally.

While the shopping mall was being developed, the market relocated to Great Charlotte Street, just across from Blacklers, before eventually becoming a component of the shopping centre.

In 1982, Her Majesty returned to St Johns Shopping Centre and Market.

St Johns had a £1.6 million renovation in July 2013 to totally renovate the food court and modernize the lower-ground area, as well as the atria around the escalators and the first-floor balustrading.

After a £2 million renovation in June 2016, the market was expanded to two levels around a central atrium, bringing the total number of stalls to over 120.

The new market was restored to be brighter and sleeker with modern-looking stalls in an attempt to modernise the premises from what was deemed an antiquated, 1970s aesthetic.