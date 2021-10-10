Strictly Come Dancing viewers are unanimous in their disapproval of same-sex pairings.

John Whaite, the winner of the Great British Bake Off, is the first male celebrity to compete on Strictly Come Dancing with a male partner in a same-sex pairing.

Last night (Saturday), he and partner Johannes Radebe wowed the crowd with a paso doble inspired by Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean.

In week three, they became the first pair in Strictly history to receive three ten-point scores.

Whaite channeled Captain Jack Sparrow in the lively dance, and the couple nailed some difficult movements while incorporating some of the action from the film series.

The show began on Saturday with all competitors partnered in same-sex couples.

“Same sex dancing is like same sex marriage: once it’s here, it seems so natural and appropriate that it’s hard to comprehend why it’s never been,” Matthew Hodson, executive director of NAM Publication, a nonprofit that disseminates HIV and AIDS information, tweeted today.

“It makes me happy to see LGBTQ persons not just accepted but also honored. As a lesbian youngster in the 1980s, I know how much this would have meant to me.” Many fans of the show have rushed to react on his tweet, which has received hundreds of likes.

“Please keep in mind that for some of us, this has opened a fresh door to something we’ve long felt excluded from,” elektromote stated. Unfortunately, at the age of 66, I was a little late. But for the first time in my life, I’m hearing, ‘You could do it, too.'” “It is great to watch two men so in sync and the audience do on side,” james sherwood_ wrote. “It makes me cry.” “I never observed that everyone was partnered in same sex couples!” wrote WhovianMummah. I was completely enthralled by the dance, which is just as it should be.”