Strictly Come Dancing has been shaken by the withdrawal of a celebrity due to injury.

Ugo Monye has declared that he will not be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing this week.

With his performances alongside partner Oti Mabuse, the former rugby star has wowed fans of the popular BBC dancing competition.

He has, however, announced on Twitter that he will be missing Saturday’s program.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to dance this weekend on the show,” he stated.

“I’ve had back difficulties in the past, which have always been treated by medical personnel.

“Unfortunately, this has caused me some unwelcome issues this week!”

Medical professionals have urged me to get some treatment and rest in order to get back to full capability and fighting shape for next week, and Strictly has backed me up on this.

“I’m sorry Oti and I won’t be dancing this weekend,” he wrote, “but we wish all of the other contenders the best of luck and will be cheering them on from home!”

The announcement comes just one day after comedian Robert Webb and his partner Dianne Buswell pulled out of the performance due to the TV star’s health problems.

The Peep Show star, who underwent open heart surgery two years ago, announced his departure from the show on Wednesday evening, claiming that a doctor urged him to leave when he “began to feel symptoms” while training.

“I’m incredibly sad to have to announce that I’m resigning from Strictly Come Dancing owing to my health,” he stated in a statement.

“I underwent open heart surgery two years ago, and while I thought I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became evident that I had taken on more more than I could do at this time in my rehabilitation,” it added.

“I had started to have symptoms that forced me to seek an urgent meeting with my heart specialist, and she advised me to take a break from the program for the sake of my health.”

“I’m proud of the three dances Dianne Buswell and I were able to perform, and I’m sorry I had to disappoint her in this way.”

“I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

