Streaming Revival Lifts The Running Man After Theatrical Setback

Charts climb as audiences arrive late

After a muted theatrical run in late 2025, Edgar Wright’s new take on The Running Man has found a far larger audience in early 2026 — not in cinemas, but on streaming platforms. Data tracked through mid-January show the dystopian thriller surging to the top of multiple streaming charts, reversing the film’s fortunes months after its box office debut.

As of January 16, 2026, Wright’s adaptation is the most-watched title on Paramount+ in the United States, according to third-party rankings cited by industry trackers. The surge has been strong enough to push the film past recent high-profile releases, including Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning starring Tom Cruise and the Colleen Hoover adaptation Regretting You. The renewed attention has also lifted the 1987 version of The Running Man, which currently sits at No. 3 on the same U.S. chart.

Internationally, the momentum is equally striking. Streaming analytics place the film at No. 1 on Rakuten TV in Ukraine and at the top of Apple TV storefront rankings in Estonia, Namibia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom — a broad geographic spread that signals cross-platform appeal rather than a single-market spike.

The turnaround comes after a difficult theatrical release. Wright’s film, released on November 11, 2025, ran 133 minutes and starred Glen Powell as Ben Richards, alongside William H. Macy and Lee Pace. Despite its pedigree, the movie grossed $68.6 million worldwide against a reported $110 million production budget, falling short of expectations during its cinema run.

A franchise revived, old and new

Both versions of The Running Man draw from Stephen King’s 1982 novel, which imagines a near-future society where desperation is monetized through lethal televised competition. Richards, driven by the need to obtain medicine for his daughter, agrees to be hunted for 30 days by professional killers and ordinary citizens alike, with survival promising a billion-dollar reward. The premise, steeped in spectacle and class pressure, has proven durable across generations.

The renewed attention has also benefited the original 1987 adaptation, directed by Paul Michael Glaser and led by Arnold Schwarzenegger. That film earned $38.1 million on a $27 million budget during its original run and later achieved cult status. Its reappearance near the top of streaming rankings suggests the franchise’s themes continue to resonate in an era dominated by reality television, viral fame, and algorithm-driven entertainment.

Critical reaction to Wright’s version was mixed at release. Some reviewers argued that the film struggled to balance satire with action, describing its set pieces as familiar and its world-building as restrained. Others highlighted Powell’s performance, noting that he brought warmth and volatility to Richards early on — a character defined by equal parts anger and empathy — even as the role later settled into more conventional action-hero territory.

The broader streaming landscape has amplified the film’s comeback. Free, ad-supported platform Tubi has seen heavy traffic this month after adding a slate of high-profile titles, including Pulp Fiction, Hereditary, Mulholland Drive, and Jumanji. One of its biggest success stories is Love Lies Bleeding, a 2024 A24 romantic thriller starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian — who also appears in The Running Man.

Despite earning just $12.5 million globally in theaters, Love Lies Bleeding posted a 94% critics score and an 81% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with praise for its 1980s New Mexico setting, synth-driven score, and genre-blending mix of neo-noir crime, queer romance, surrealism, and body horror. Now streaming free on Tubi since January 1, 2026, the film is reaching its widest audience yet.

Elsewhere, new releases across Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and Shudder — including Bone Lake, The Toxic Avenger starring Peter Dinklage, and Black Phone 2 — are competing for attention. Still, it is The Running Man that has dominated conversation this week, underscoring how streaming has become a second proving ground for films that falter in theaters.

For studios and audiences alike, the late surge serves as a reminder that opening-weekend box office no longer defines a film’s lifespan. With viewers discovering the story months later from their living rooms, The Running Man is demonstrating that survival — much like in its own narrative — sometimes depends on endurance rather than a fast start.